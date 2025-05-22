Mamata Banerjee Orders Enhanced Border Vigilance Amid Rising Terrorist Threat Concerns In North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued stern directives to district administrations and police forces in North Bengal to intensify surveillance and patrolling along international borders, citing growing concerns over illegal cross-border movements and potential terrorist infiltration.

Speaking at a comprehensive review meeting held at Uttarkanya in Siliguri, the administrative headquarters of North Bengal, Banerjee emphasized the sensitive nature of districts sharing borders with Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, calling for heightened security measures beyond existing Border Security Force (BSF) deployment.

The Chief Minister warned about suspicious activities involving outsiders from neighboring states who are allegedly gathering personal information from both civilians and senior officers. "I have heard that several outsiders from Assam and other neighbouring states are entering the state. They are noting down every personal detail from the common man as well as those of senior officers," Banerjee revealed during the meeting.

Her concerns extend beyond routine border management, as she explicitly mentioned the need to prevent terrorist elements from establishing safe havens within West Bengal. "I will ask my officers to be alert so that no terrorist can take shelter anywhere in Bengal. Do not share any information other than those who are authorised for this job," she instructed officials.

Banerjee disclosed that multiple arrests have been made across various districts in connection with suspicious activities. "There are several arrests in this connection. We have arrested people from Jhargram, Malda, Cooch Behar, Kolkata, Diamond Harbour and several other places in Bengal. They are roaming around here," she stated, indicating the widespread nature of the security challenge.

The Chief Minister also referenced a recent incident involving a farmer from Sitalkuchi who was wrongfully detained, highlighting the delicate balance required in border security operations. "A few days ago, a person from Sitalkuchi was picked up. He was a farmer cultivating his own land. He was not at any fault," she explained, noting that immediate action was taken to secure his release after intervention by North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha.

Expressing dissatisfaction with current patrol frequencies, Banerjee ordered a significant increase in police visibility and movement. "Earlier, police used to go on patrol several times regularly, now you will hardly see any such activity. The more you move around in police vans, people will know that you are there," she told police officials.

The directive emphasizes that state administrative officials must maintain vigilance despite BSF presence. "Even though the BSF is deployed, state administrative officials must also remain vigilant," Banerjee stressed, underlining the importance of multi-agency coordination in border security.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister addressed reported internal friction within the Cooch Behar Police, specifically mentioning issues involving a DSP or SDPO named Chandan. "Despite being in the headquarters, he is not being given work... If you (the police) form lobbies within yourselves, how will the people sustain?" she questioned, emphasizing the need for departmental unity.

Banerjee warned against the formation of internal groups within police ranks, stating that such divisions undermine effective law enforcement and public service delivery.

The Chief Minister raised serious concerns about irregularities in voter list preparation, directing officials to conduct thorough scrutiny and surprise visits. "There are cases where, instead of one name, three names were listed. Identify those who are behind this," she instructed, noting insider involvement in these irregularities.

She cited a specific example from Murshidabad where she found voter registration offices vacant during working hours, emphasizing the need for surprise inspections to ensure proper functioning.

Addressing recurring communal tensions in Malda district, Banerjee questioned local police leadership about the reasons behind repeated riots. "Why are there communal riots in Malda? Someone will instigate, and that is their aim... Operation Danga (riot). Why will we fall into that trap?" she asked, directing District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to maintain heightened vigilance against provocative activities.

Beyond security concerns, the Chief Minister highlighted flood management challenges caused by heavy rainfall in neighboring Sikkim and Bhutan. She revealed that the state government has approached the Centre to facilitate joint water management coordination with Bhutan to address recurring flooding in northern districts.

"We must begin disaster management preparations immediately. Communication between northern West Bengal and the rest of the state needs to be strengthened," Banerjee emphasized, indicating a comprehensive approach to regional challenges.

The meeting also addressed concerns about misinformation and fake news spread, with Banerjee cautioning officials to remain vigilant against information warfare tactics that could destabilize regional security and communal harmony.

The comprehensive directives reflect the Chief Minister's recognition of North Bengal's strategic importance and vulnerability, requiring coordinated efforts across multiple agencies to maintain security, administrative efficiency, and public order in this sensitive border region.