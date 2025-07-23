Mamata Banerjee Questions Health Claims Behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's Abrupt Vice Presidential Exit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cast doubt on the official explanation for Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected departure from the Vice Presidency, suggesting the former constitutional officer's health claims may not tell the complete story. During a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress leader expressed her belief that Dhankhar remains in good health despite his cited medical reasons for resignation.

Banerjee deliberately avoided direct commentary on the resignation itself but made pointed observations about Dhankhar's physical condition. She characterized him as "a healthy man" whose health appears "absolutely fine," implying that other factors may have driven his decision to step down from India's second-highest constitutional office.

The West Bengal leader's skepticism carries particular weight given her turbulent history with Dhankhar during his previous role as the state's Governor. Their relationship was marked by persistent conflicts, formal correspondence disputes, and mutual accusations, with Banerjee frequently criticizing Dhankhar for allegedly exceeding his constitutional authority while serving in Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee's concerns reflect broader opposition skepticism about the circumstances surrounding Dhankhar's departure. Her cryptic suggestion to "watch" developments indicates expectations that more information about the resignation's true motivations may emerge over time.

The Chief Minister's position aligns with growing opposition criticism of the resignation's timing and rationale. Several political leaders have questioned whether health concerns alone could justify such an abrupt departure from constitutional office, particularly given Dhankhar's active participation in parliamentary proceedings just hours before his resignation.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has been particularly vocal in challenging the official narrative, alleging that the resignation was "forced" by government pressure rather than voluntary medical considerations. TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Sushmita Dev have similarly expressed surprise at the sudden nature of Dhankhar's decision, questioning whether health issues alone could explain such dramatic action.

The resignation makes Dhankhar only the third Vice President in Indian history to leave office mid-term, invoking Article 67(a) of the Constitution in his formal letter to President Droupadi Murmu. His departure has created unprecedented constitutional questions and highlighted tensions between different branches of government.

Opposition leaders' collective skepticism suggests broader concerns about institutional independence and the pressures facing constitutional officers in contemporary Indian politics. Their questioning of the health narrative indicates belief that political factors, rather than medical ones, may have ultimately determined Dhankhar's fate as Vice President.