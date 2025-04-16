Mamata Blames Central Government For Murshidabad Violence, Cites Possible Bangladesh Connection

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee characterized the recent violence in Murshidabad as "pre-planned communal riots" on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. She argued that if Bangladeshi elements were involved, as suggested by Home Ministry sources, responsibility lies with the Union Government since border security falls under the Border Security Force's jurisdiction, not the state.

Speaking to a gathering of Imams and Muezzins in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress leader cautioned the Muslim community against falling into what she described as BJP's divisive trap. "The BJP aims to polarize society to remove my government. If they gain power, they'll restrict your freedoms severely," Banerjee warned the attendees, urging religious leaders to help prevent community members from being provoked by BJP rhetoric.

Banerjee emphasized her party's opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and called on INDIA Opposition alliance partners to join protests in Delhi against the legislation. She questioned why BJP allies, particularly Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, supported the Act, arguing it should have required a Constitutional amendment with two-thirds majority approval.

The Chief Minister announced ₹10 lakh compensation for families of the three deceased victims of the violence. She promised new housing under the Banglar Bari scheme for those whose homes were damaged and financial support for affected shopkeepers.

The violence erupted on April 11-12 in Dhulian and Shamsherganj areas following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Hundreds fled to neighboring Malda district, while authorities arrested over 200 people allegedly involved in the unrest.

Banerjee noted that the affected region is represented by a Congress MP, Isha Khan Chowdhury of Malda Dakshin constituency, implying this disproves Trinamool Congress involvement. "Had our party been involved, three MLAs' houses and our party office wouldn't have been attacked," she stated.

Highlighting the area's proximity to Bangladesh, she questioned the Union government's rush to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act given the sensitive geopolitical situation. She suggested constructive engagement with Bangladesh's interim government while criticizing the BJP's approach.

The Chief Minister also launched sharp criticisms of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging Prime Minister Modi to "control him" and asserting Shah "will never become Prime Minister." She further targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning deaths at Mahakumbh and police encounters after Adityanath accused her of giving "rioters free rein in the name of secularism."