Mamata 'cautions' BSF of FIRs in case of firing at the border

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, without naming the Border Security Force (BSF), warned that FIRs will be registered against those resorting to firing at villages located near the India-Bangladesh border districts like Cooch Behar.

“I love Cooch Behar so much. Your children are killed here in firing at the borders. I have told the police to keep watch and take action after registering FRs in case of any such firing at the bordering villages. The state government will take action. No one has the right to shoot people to death,” she said while addressing a campaign rally for Cooch Behar for the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Stressing that law & order come under the jurisdiction of the state government, the Chief Minister said that if anyone engages in any intimidation or attempts to create fear, the matter should be immediately reported to the local police.

She also said that she and her government are committed to protect the people of Cooch Behar from any kind of atrocities.

Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik, who is the MP from Cooch Behar, without directly naming him.

“A BJP minister kills people. But no case was filed against him. How can some minister holding the portfolio of a Home Minister behave like a hooligan? He is roaming around in Africa, while the border forces personnel are resorting to firing here. That minister is moving to different places with a convoy of 100 vehicles which is not permissible under the model code of conduct,” she said.

She gave a call to the people of the state, especially the women, to resist the activists of the opposition forces who resort to hooliganism over the panchayat polls.

“I am telling the women to resist these hooligans with your kitchen utensils. The youths will prove the backup support to the women from behind. The elders and seniors will act as the brains. Even if we are defeated in the panchayat polls, there is nothing to worry. Our government in the state will continue,” the Chief Minister said.