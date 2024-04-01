Mamata challenges BJP to win 200 seats

Krishnanagar: Mocking BJP's ambition to secure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday challenged the saffron party to win 200 constituencies, while reiterating that she will not allow the implementation of CAA in the state.

Launching her Lok Sabha election campaign from the Krishnanagar constituency, Mamata warned the people that applying under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA would designate them as foreigners and advised against it.