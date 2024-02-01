Live
Mamata likely to visit Delhi next week; secrecy over itinerary
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to make a two-day trip to the national capital next week.
Although a section of the party insiders confirmed the possibility of the tour, they said absolute secrecy is being maintained about the itinerary of her trip.
Sources said the Chief Minister is likely to attend the first half of the second day of the budget session of the state Assembly on February 6, before leaving for Delhi the same afternoon.
Although the party leadership has maintained secrecy on the proposed Delhi trip of the Chief Minister, sources said there is a possibility of her attending an important meeting in the national capital.
However, party leaders are tight-lipped as to whether the meeting will be an internal one with the party MPs who are currently in Delhi for the Budget Session of the Parliament, or it will be with leaders of other political parties.
The last time the Chief Minister went to the national capital was in December last year, when she had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the pending central dues to the West Bengal government under various centrally-sponsored schemes.