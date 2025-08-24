Man accused of sexually assaulting minor girl held after 5 months

Palghar: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Mumbai after searching for him for five months in connection with a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the girl (age not specified) from Alkapuri in Nalla Sopara area here and sexually assaulted her on March 10, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

An FIR was registered against the accused on March 27 at the Achole police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was on the run for five months. A probe team, which worked on several leads, traced the accused to Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district and apprehended him from Mankhurd in Mumbai on August 21, the official said.