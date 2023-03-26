Man Allegedly Dies In Keralan Police Custody

According to the police, P Manoharan, who was caught during a vehicle inspection, was transferred to the Hill Palace police station in Tripunithura, Ernakulam district, where he passed away en route to the hospital.



However, witnesses and Manoharan's family claim that the police physically attacked him before torturing him at the station. According to a senior police official, a police sub-inspector was suspended in connection with the incident, and the state government has mandated a crime branch enquiry.

Eyewitnesses claim that Manoharan was detained by the police after failing to halt his scooter when told to do so by officers. He was allegedly attacked by the police, who then dragged him to the station. As Manoharan passed away, a mob of incensed protesters surrounded the police station where he had been detained.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress both organised protest marches to the police station in the meantime, calling for action against all police officers who were on duty when Manoharan was taken into prison.