Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Woman Due To Disapproval Of Relationship With His Brother In Delhi

A 31-year-old man has been apprehended for the tragic shooting of a 24-year-old woman, Pooja Yadav, in a distressing incident reported by the Delhi Police on Saturday. The motive behind this horrifying act, according to senior police officials, was the shooter's disapproval of Yadav's romantic involvement with his older brother, who was already married. This unfortunate incident unfolded at Yadav's residence in Jaitpur, located in the south-eastern part of Delhi, while she was interacting with some children.

The alleged attacker, identified as Rocky Pradhan, was arrested in his native village of Basantpur in Faridabad, Haryana, as confirmed by officials.

Pooja Yadav, a trained beautician, was employed at a property dealership in Basantpur, which was operated by Rocky's elder brother, Krishan, aged 37. The motive behind Rocky's disapproval of Krishan's relationship with Yadav was the frequent disputes it triggered within the family. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Rajesh Deo, during Rocky's interrogation, he disclosed that his older brother was already married and had four children. The relationship with Yadav had led to conflicts between Krishan's wife and mother, adding to the turmoil in their household.

To resolve this tumultuous situation, Yadav made the difficult decision to resign from her job at Krishan's property dealership about six to seven months prior, as explained by the police officer.

Despite Yadav's resignation, Rocky suspected that the relationship persisted and subsequently devised a plan to kill her. He acquired an illegal firearm for this malicious purpose, as revealed by Deo. The horrifying incident took place around 8:30 PM on a Friday when Rocky, disguised and riding a motorcycle, arrived at Yadav's residence in the Ekta Vihar locality of Jaitpur Extension. She resided there with her parents and younger brother.

As Yadav was entering her home after playing with neighborhood children, the masked assailant called her from behind and repeatedly shot her. Her brother, Manoj, who heard the gunshots, rushed to the scene to find his sister lying wounded in the street while the shooter sped away on his motorcycle.

Manoj recounted the distressing experience, saying, "My sister was playing with some children in the street outside and was walking into the house when the masked man called her name from behind and shot her repeatedly." After firing the shots, the assailant attempted to escape, with Manoj in pursuit. The attacker fired two more rounds in Manoj's direction, but fortunately, he managed to evade the bullets. Other people in the area also scrambled to safety upon hearing the gunshots. The assailant left his motorcycle behind and escaped on foot.

Manoj promptly called the police at 9:10 PM, and Yadav was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was tragically declared dead. The Deputy Commissioner of Police disclosed that Yadav had suffered five gunshot wounds.

The police managed to trace the assailant to his village by identifying the abandoned motorcycle he used during his escape. While the motorcycle did not have a visible registration plate, its engine number was traced to its owner, Narender, who resided in the same neighborhood as Yadav. Narender's mother informed the police that Rocky had borrowed the motorcycle.

Local police officers proceeded to Rocky's residence, but he had already fled. Eventually, he was apprehended in Faridabad and taken into custody. The police are actively investigating the involvement of other individuals in this tragic incident. Additionally, the post-mortem examination of the deceased victim is pending as the investigation continues.