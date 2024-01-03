Live
- Man found dead at his house in Delhi
- K’taka BJP gives 48 hour deadline for release of Kar Sevak
- YS Sharmila meets brother Jagan Reddy a day before joining Congress
- India’s GDP to touch $4 tn ahead of LS polls: Piyush Goyal
- Tejasvi Surya urges Union Minister to look into Namma Metro MD appointment matter
- Site execution for HPL’s largest phenol plant begins in Haldia
- Ahmedabad clears 103L metric tonnes of solid waste; frees 35 acres of land
- BRS leaders challenge rejection of their nomination to Legislative Council by Governor
- No interim relief for Mahua Moitra from SC in plea against expulsion from LS
- Will be pleased to see Nitish Kumar as INDIA bloc’s convener: Tejashwi Yadav
Just In
Man found dead at his house in Delhi
A 30-year-old man has been found dead with his body hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: A 30-year-old man has been found dead with his body hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Rahul Panwar, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi.
The police received a call about spotting a lifeless body hanging at around 7.40 a.m.
On reaching the spot, the police team found a person hanging from the ceiling fan with a muffler.
"The crime and FSL teams visited the spot. The body was shifted to GTB Hospital and post mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joy Trikey.
During the initial probe, the DCP said that no suicide note was found, however, it seems that the deceased had borrowed money from some people and had not been able to return it.
Rahul Panwar was employed as a 'Contractual Collection Manager' by bus operators.
He is survived by his wife and a girl child.