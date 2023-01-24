Man From Kerala Detained For Storing 500 Kg Rotten Frozen Chicken

A man in Kerala was detained for keeping 500 kg of rotting frozen chicken intended for delivery to the city's hotels and bakeries.



According to the police, the suspect, Junaise, was apprehended from his hiding place in the Ponnani area of Malappuram. The cops claimed to have arrested him early this morning after taking him into prison on Monday.

To supply hotels and bakeries, the accused had brought the bad meat from Tamil Nadu. According to the police, he has been operating this company for the past two years. He is being questioned right now to get further information.

As per the earlier statements made by Kalamassery Municipality, numerous locals had complained about the scent coming from the house where frozen meat was being kept in freezers. On January 12, the home was raided, and chicken from two freezers as well as ingredients and'shawarma' cooking tools were taken.

The meat was being stored there to be supplied to restaurants and eateries in Ernakulam for the preparation of roasted chicken, "shawai" (grilled chicken), and the well-known Middle Eastern delicacy, shawarma, according to the municipal authorities who claimed that Junaise was operating the business without a licence.

Furthermore, after a nurse in the Kottayam district passed away after consuming a non-vegetarian dish from a nearby restaurant, the State has since started taking harsh action against eateries that neglect to maintain hygiene and cleanliness.