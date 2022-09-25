Man From Kerala Loses Peace Of Mind After Winning Award In Lottery

Anoop, an auto-rickshaw driver from Thiruvananthapuram, believed his problems were ended when he took home the Rs 25 crore bumper prize at this year's Onam draw. After a week, however, he has discovered that this windfall has given him a new set of worries as people who want him to use his prize money to solve their numerous problems.

Anoop said that he has lost the peace of mind. He explained that he lost any sense of tranquilly, and is unable to even live in his own house because he has been constantly being contacted by individuals who want me to handle their varied needs now that he had won the top award.

All the issues started when Anoop has been awarded as the first-place winner of the Kerala government's massive Onam raffle. Anoop will receive Rs. 15 crore as prize money after deducting taxes and other debts. He cheered that the prize money would enable him to pay off his obligations and go forward in life because luck had chosen to favour him just as he was preparing to travel to Malaysia for better opportunities.

About 12 miles from the capital city, at Sreekariyam, Anoop resides with his wife, child, and mother. He had declared his initial goal after winning would be to construct a home for his family. He claimed he would like to deposit the money in a bank for two years after everything that transpired in a week. He claimed he was in a predicament where people he knew were furious because he had broken a promise to help them and his neighbours were angry because people were often hanging out about his house.