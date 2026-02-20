Man hangs self after killing transgender in UP’s Ballia

Ballia: A man hanged himself in the Bairia area here after allegedly killing a 65-year-old transgender who had gone missing, police said on Thursday. The transgender, identified as Rekha, had gone missing on Tuesday, they said.

Members of the transgender community had searched for her and later lodged a missing persons complaint at the Bairia police station when she could not be traced. Her mobile phone was later found in a field near Pura Phatak in Raniganj, police said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told reporters that Ravi Gupta (30) was found hanging from a ceiling hook in his room on the third floor of his house in the Raniganj area , after his family informed the police. CCTV footage of the house showed Rekha entering the residence, Station House Officer Rajendra

Prasad Singh said. On a sustained search of the house, the body of the transgender was found wrapped in polythene in a box kept on the roof with injury marks, he said. According to police, Rekha was a native of Bihar’s

Chhapra and lived in a rented accommodation in Raniganj. The SP said a case has been registered against five persons, including the deceased and his father, and three members of the family. Further legal proceedings are being carried out.