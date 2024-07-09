Man held for killing friend during liquor party in Gurugram

Gurugram: A man brutally murdered his friend with a cricket bat over a petty dispute in Gurugram, officials said on Tuesday.



The deceased has been identified as Bhoop Singh a native of Fatehabad district in Haryana.

He was brutally murdered with a cricket bat over a petty dispute during a liquor party by the accused, Anish, a resident of the same district.

The deceased's brother told the police that he received a phone call from Singh's wife who informed him that her husband along with his friends were having alcohol in an adjoining house.

During their stay, a fight broke out between them and when she reached the spot Bhoop Singh was found lying injured on the ground while one of them was standing next to Singh along with a cricket bat.

She immediately took Singh to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have arrested the accused on Tuesday from the New Palam Vihar area.

The accused revealed that they were drinking alcohol and during this an argument ensued between them over a minor reason, leading Anish to hit Bhoop Singh on his head with a bat and he ran away from the spot.

The seriously injured Singh succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police have filed a murder case against him.