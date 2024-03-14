Man held in Rajasthan for sharing defence info with female handlers in Pak

Jaipur: An intelligence team of the Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested a person named Anand Raj Singh for allegedly collecting defence information of strategic importance and sharing it with three female handlers in the Pakistan intelligence setup via social media.

The accused civilian ran a uniform store outside the Suratgarh Army Cantt, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Intelligence Sanjay Agarwal said that the espionage activities carried out by Pakistani intelligence agencies are being continuously monitored by Rajasthan Intelligence. From the reliable intelligence collected, it was found that a young man named Anand Raj, who runs a uniform store outside Suratgarh Army Cantt, was in constant touch with three female handlers of the Pakistani intelligence setup through social media.

Agarwal said that Anand Raj was in contact with military personnel through his uniform store near the Army complex. When the activities of Anand Raj were closely monitored by the Intelligence Jaipur team, it was found that he was collecting information of strategic importance and sending it to the three female handlers.

In fact, Anand Raj had left the uniform store for some time and was working in a factory in Behror. Even during this time, he was in constant touch with the female handlers of the Pakistani intelligence agency and was getting important and confidential information of the Army from his sources which he shared with the female Pakistani agents. He also demanded money in return for sending confidential information.

Pakistani intelligence keeps trying to obtain confidential information about the Indian army by targeting military personnel as well as civilians working around the complex. For this, social media accounts operated on Indian mobile numbers are used by female handlers who honey-trap military personnel and persons having information about the army.

Additonal Director General Agarwal said that when the activities of Anand Raj aroused suspicion, technical intelligence was obtained through joint interrogation by all the security agencies. Based on the evidence found after the interrogation and technical analysis of the mobil