Man In Mumbai Killed And Choped His Live-In Partner's Body Into Pieces

The police's arrested a man for murdering and dismembering his live-in spouse. This case brought to mind the horrifying Shraddha Walkar murder case as they removed decomposing body parts from a residence in Thane, close to Mumbai.

According to a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station, the victim, 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya, was discovered in her flat on the seventh floor of a residential building in the Mira-Bhayandar neighbourhood late on Wednesday.

The official said that the residents of the block called the police after noticing a bad scent emanating from Vaidya and Sahani's apartment. The residents also reported seeing blood on the ground.

Officers arrived and found Vaidya's decomposing body, which had been cut up into several parts. According to , Jayant Bajbale, Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) the woman was killed violently. Officials are still trying to piece together the events that led up to Vaidya's horrific death, thus the inquiry is still open.

Authorities later detained Sahani in connection with the horrific crime. Investigators have not yet revealed the possible crime's motive.

Meanwhile, according to the official, Vaidya had been in a live-in relationship with her lover, Manoj Sahani, 56, for the previous three years. During that time, the couple had been residing in the rented flat.