Man Murdered And Buried His Girlfriend Wife's Body In Haryana's Sonipat

According to the police, a young woman from Rohtak, Haryana, who had moved to Canada last year to seek further education, was reportedly killed and buried in a field near Sonipat in June 2022 by her lover when she came to meet him. Her skeleton remains were discovered on Tuesday near Ganaur along the Garhi Jhanjhara road by the Crime Investigation Agency of Bhiwani, which is looking into the matter.

Reports citing CIA Bhiwani in-charge Ravindra, the accused shot her twice in the head before burying her body in his field to obliterate any potential evidence. On April 2, the suspect was taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh.

Police authorities mentioned that Sunil, the suspect, killed the victim, Monica, in June 2022, and on June 29 he allegedly hid her corpse in a 10-foot-deep ditch in the fields of a farmhouse.

The officer stated that Monica and Sunil were married in a Ghaziabad temple in May of last year after she returned from Canada. She had entered Canada on a student visa in January 2022 after passing the IELTS test, the officer added. During their investigations, it came to the fore that the woman made a handful of journeys to India between January 2022 and May 2022.

According to Kumar, the woman's family was not informed of her return to the nation. After failing to reach her last year, they filed a missing person case. Also, the court where the accused hid the fact that he was previously married recorded their marriage. Moreover, he said that because the lady lived with her aunt in the Sonipat town of Gumad, where the accused was a neighbour, she was aware of the man's marital status.

The police explained the reason behind the murder. With his wife, Sunil did not have a happy marriage, and he desired to relocate abroad. He had assumed he could move to Canada if Monica was granted Permanent Residence (PR) there. But when he saw his scheme was failing, he killed Monica. He claimed that early investigations had shown that the accused is the owner of the farmhouse, albeit this was still being confirmed.

The police official stated that the process for doing a DNA test was also under progress, and that the skeleton remains had been transported to Sonipat Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Against the accused, a murder case has been filed. He has also been detained on other allegations, such as lying to a judge about his previous marriage.