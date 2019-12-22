Man preparing for father's cremation killed in mishap

Lakhimpur (Uttar Pradesh): A man on his way to buy cremation material for his father's funeral, was killed after his bike was hit by a van in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur.

The accident happened on the Mitauli-Maigalganj link road on Saturday.

The victim, Sunil Kumar, 32, was declared brought dead by a doctor at a community health centre. Doctors said he died due to critical injuries on his head as he was not wearing a helmet.

The van driver managed to escape from the site of the accident, but passersby noted his vehicle registration number.

An FIR has been lodged against the owner of the vehicle and under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against the driver of the van. The body has been sent for post mortem.

Cremation of the father's body will now be done along with the son on Sunday.

According to reports, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Shivpuri village, lost his father Ram Asre on Friday night after a prolonged illness.

On Saturday, as the family members were preparing to cremate the body Sunil was asked to bring some material to be used in the cremation. He was on his way to the market when he met with the fatal accident.