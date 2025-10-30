Man ties person to truck; bludgeon him to death

A 20-year-old man who “wanted to do something big” allegedly tied a person to a truck with a ‘chunni’ and bludgeoned him to death using a brick in Northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur area, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Amit alias Pawwa, was arrested for murdering 37-year-old Daya Kishan, both of the same locality. “The accused, a habitual liquor addict, killed the victim who was found in a heavily drunken state,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The officer said that the incident took place on October 20 near a metro pillar, where police received information about a man found tied to a truck and bleeding from the head. The victim was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was later identified as Daya Kishan. “With no eyewitnesses or immediate clues, the case was treated as a blind murder. A team examined CCTV footage from the area, which showed the victim wandering alone in a drunken condition before the murder,” said the DCP. After extensive field inquiries, the police received a tip-off about Amit, a local youth known for his drinking habit. Multiple raids were conducted at his hideouts and he was finally apprehended, acting on inputs shared by locals.

“During interrogation, he confessed to the killing and narrated the entire sequence of events. He said he wanted to do something big to make a name for himself, and upon spotting the victim in a heavily intoxicated state, he decided to kill him,” said the officer. The officer said that in a fit of rage, he tied the man with a chunni to a truck and repeatedly struck his head with a brick, causing his death on the spot.