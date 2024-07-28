Maneka Gandhi Challenges SP MP Ram Bhual Nishad's Election In High Court

Former BJP MP Maneka Gandhi filed a petition on Saturday in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, contesting the recent election of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Bhual Nishad from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Maneka Gandhi, who lost the election to Nishad by over 43,000 votes, submitted an election petition against SP MP Nishad, alleging that he failed to disclose all his pending criminal cases during his nomination. The petition claims that Nishad has 12 pending criminal cases but only disclosed eight in his election affidavit.

Gandhi argues that this non-disclosure constitutes corrupt practice and an offense under Section 100 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and seeks to have Nishad's election annulled.

In the recent Sultanpur Lok Sabha elections, Nishad received 4,44,330 votes, while Gandhi garnered 4,01,156 votes.

Following the petition, the High Court issued notices to all nine candidates who contested the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat, requiring their responses within four weeks.