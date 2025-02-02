Mangaluru MP Capt. Chowta Campaigns campaigns in Delhi

New Delhi: As campaigning intensifies across Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has joined the BJP's efforts by rallying support for party candidates in several constituencies today.

During his visit to Delhi for the Budget Session, Capt. Chowta campaigned for Neeraj Basoya, the BJP candidate for the Kasturba Nagar constituency, at the Satyajeevan Leprosy Society. He also canvassed for Hari Nagar candidate Shyam Sharma in the Subhash Nagar Auto Market, Tihar Village, and surrounding areas. Alongside BJP workers, he engaged in door-to-door outreach, urging residents to support the party's candidates. Capt. Chowta was joined by Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami during his campaign in Tihar Village, where the duo made a strong pitch for BJP's victory.

The party has entrusted Capt. Chowta with the responsibility of campaigning in the Hari Nagar and Kasturba Nagar constituencies during this election.

With just two days remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has reported an unprecedented wave of support across the national capital. Citing the welfare initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Capt. Chowta expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a clear mandate in Delhi, just as it has in recent Assembly elections in other states. "Our leaders and party workers are working tirelessly to ensure victory for the BJP in Delhi," he remarked.