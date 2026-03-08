Manipur CM reviews Jiribam-Imphal railway project ​

Imphal/Guwahati: Senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), led by General Manager (Construction) Ashish Bansal, met Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam and discussed the progress of the vital 111-km Jiribam–Imphal railway project, officials said on Saturday. ​

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Bansal and other railway officials apprised the Chief Minister of the latest developments and construction progress of the railway line connecting Jiribam, which adjoins Assam, with the state capital Imphal. ​

In a post on Facebook, the Chief Minister said: “Called on by Ashish Bansal, General Manager, NF Railway Construction (Maligaon), along with accompanying officials, at the Secretariat. The delegation apprised me of the latest progress on the construction of the railway line connecting Imphal, a landmark infrastructure project for the state.” ​

“Emphasised that the commissioning of this railway line will significantly strengthen Manipur’s transport infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and ensure a more efficient and secure supply chain. This transformative project will greatly contribute to improving the ease of living for our people, in line with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added. ​

The Chief Minister also said that the state government remains fully committed to extending all necessary support to ensure the timely completion of this crucial infrastructure project for the progress and prosperity of Manipur. ​

According to NFR officials, the Rs 21,885 crore Jiribam-Imphal railway project has already achieved around 90 per cent physical progress. ​

Officials said that the railway line, once completed, is expected to significantly boost tourism, promote industrial growth, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the state's overall socio-economic development. ​

Upon completion of the project, Imphal will be connected to the national railway network, becoming the fifth capital city in the northeastern region to have a rail link, after Dispur, Agartala, Itanagar, and Aizawl. ​

Meanwhile, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla recently visited the Noney district to inspect the world’s highest railway pier bridge being constructed over the Ijei River. ​

The railway bridge forms part of the 111-km Jiribam–Imphal railway project and will play a crucial role in connecting the state capital with the national railway network. ​

During the visit, railway engineers briefed the Governor about the ongoing construction work and informed him that the bridge is nearing completion and is expected to be finished soon.​

Bhalla appreciated the engineers' efforts and encouraged them to continue working diligently in the larger interest of the state's people. ​​