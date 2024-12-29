Manipur Government Transfers Missing Kamalbabu Case To CBI Amid Growing Protests

The Manipur government has decided to hand over the case of Laishram Kamalbabu, a 56-year-old man who went missing from an Army camp over a month ago, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), announced Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday.

Kamalbabu, a supervisor with the Military Engineering Services, has been missing since November 25 from the highly secure Leimakhong Army camp in Kangpokpi district. His disappearance has led to widespread protests and raised concerns about security lapses in the restricted area.

Singh made the announcement to transfer the case to the CBI following a state Cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal. Authorities have been conducting extensive search operations, including aerial reconnaissance, in efforts to locate Kamalbabu.

According to the Army, Kamalbabu hails from Assam's Cachar district and lived in Khukrul, Imphal West. Over 2,000 security personnel have been deployed to search for him. Kamalbabu, who is from the Meitei community, has become the center of public outcry.

In response to protests, state Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo confirmed that all relevant documents related to Kamalbabu’s case were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as to the offices of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, during the Cabinet meeting, the Manipur government passed several key resolutions, including the Vehicle Scrapping Policy 2024 to promote eco-friendly practices. The Cabinet also approved Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for Alliance Air operations and fare subsidies for helicopter services on the Imphal-Ukhrul route. Other decisions included financial aid for displaced persons and land transfers for key infrastructure projects like the new Manipur Police headquarters and the MST bus terminus at Moreh.

The Cabinet further discussed compensation claims for collateral damage to National Highway-37 and salary corrections for government posts as per committee recommendations.