Manipur insurgent group UNLF signs peace pact

New Delhi: The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), which was banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this month, ‘agreed to renounce violence’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. The minister said ‘a historic milestone (was) achieved’ as the organisation signed a peace agreement in Delhi on Wednesday.

"UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

In another tweet, Amit Shah said the peace agreement signed with the UNLF by the Government of India and the Government of Manipur “marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement". "It is a landmark achievement in realising PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India," he added.

The Union home ministry said, "This is the first time a valley-based Manipuri armed group has agreed to return to mainstream by abjuring violence and agreeing to honour the Constitution of India and laws of the land." “The agreement is poised to give a fillip to usher in a new era of peace in the North East in general and Manipur in particular," the ministry said.

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), were among several Meitei extremist organisations in Manipur banned by the Union home ministry earlier this month. The decision to declare many Meitei extremist organisation as ‘unlawful’ was taken in the wake of ongoing violence in the northeastern state.

On Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said his government was holding talks with an Imphal Valley-based insurgent group. He had ensured that a peace accord would be signed soon.