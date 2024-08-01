Manipur Police fire rubber bullets, tear gas shells as displaced people clash with forces

Imphal: Manipur Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge after an altercation between violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and security forces in Imphal East District on Thursday.



Police said that around 100 IDPs from Akampat relief camp organised a protest rally but the security forces stopped it, leading to a heated altercation and then clashes.

The IDPs, including women holding placards and banners, organised the rally demanding their rehabilitation at Moreh in Tengnoupal District and a solution to the ethnic violence so that they could return to their homes at the earliest.

The protestors said that they were living in relief camps in harsh conditions and demanded that the government ensure security and funds to rebuild their homes.

Local people also joined the rally towards the official residence of the Chief Minister and hurled stones at the security forces.

Eyewitnesses said that several people among the IDPs were injured in the clashes but the numbers remain unconfirmed.

Police officials said that the IDPs did not take permission to hold the rally and they came out on the streets holding placards and shouting slogans.

A local journalist who was covering the protest claimed that he was assaulted by police personnel.

The rally was organised by the Committee on Protection of Meitei Victims.

The IDPs have been sheltered in the Akampat relief camp in Imphal East District since the ethnic violence in Manipur broke out in May last year so far claiming 226 lives, injuring over a thousand and displacing over 70,000 people belonging to Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told the Assembly on Wednesday that over 59,400 displaced people are currently sheltered in 302 relief camps in the state and 11,133 houses have been burned in the ethnic riot.