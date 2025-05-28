‘Manipur signage hiding row’: Govt to take strict action if found guilty, says CS

Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday announced that strict action would be taken against those who are responsible for hiding the "Manipur State Transport Corporation" signage in front of the government bus on May 20.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh said that the state administration has taken the reported untoward incident (May 2) with utmost seriousness, and the incident is deeply regretted.

“In response, the Governor (Ajay Kumar Bhalla) has constituted an inquiry committee comprising the Commissioner, Home and the Secretary IT, which is to submit its report in a time-bound manner. We would like to assure all concerned that once the report is submitted and those responsible for the lapses, if any, are identified, strict action will be taken,” the Chief Secretary said in a statement.

He said that the state would also ensure that such an incident does not recur in future, adding that the administration is committed to the integrity of the state of Manipur and the only aim of all these efforts is to establish lasting peace in the state.

The administration once again requests all to cooperate in maintaining the public order, said the statement.

The Chief Secretary said that the five-day (May 20 to 24) Shirui Lily Festival was organised in Ukhrul district as part of the normalcy-restoration process, and the festival attracted about 1.70 lakh people.

“People of all communities travelled with families from valley areas and other parts of the state, as well as from outside the state to Ukhrul district to attend the festival as the state administration provided full-proof security and a safe environment for festive activities,” Singh said, however, one unfortunate incident occurred on May 20, when a Manipur State Road Transport Bus ferrying Journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival was stopped and the name of the state was reportedly covered, has drawn wide criticism.

There had been no instructions whatsoever or even a remote thought of covering the name of the state, as has been alleged, he clarified.

“This has been amply clarified by the state government as well as by the responsible political leadership. What transpired on the ground would be revealed after a thorough inquiry only,” the Chief Secretary said.

The media organisations earlier, in a joint letter to Governor Bhalla, had said that the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the "Manipur State Transport Corporation" signage in front of the bus carrying 20 journalists and some Information Department officials.

Various political parties, leaders and organisations protested the incident. After a 48-hour shutdown in the six Imphal valley regions on May 21-23, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the Meitei community apex body, since May 25, has been spearheading their second phase of agitation in Manipur in protest against the hide of the state’s name from a government bus on May 20.

The agitation includes a daily gherao at the main gate of the Governor’s bungalow and holding rallies. The COCOMI also demanded a public apology from the Governor for the May 20 incident, and demanded the resignation of Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Security Advisor to the government, Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, holding them responsible for failing to protect the dignity and integrity of the state of Manipur.

In view of the five-day-long (May 20 to 24) Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district, the Manipur government has taken huge security measures after reported threats by some individuals and organisations to the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the festival.

Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, the Shirui Lily.



