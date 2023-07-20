Manipur Violence Uproar: Parliament Adjourned Amid Demands For Discussion

The uproar concerning the Manipur violence led to the adjournment of both houses of Parliament on Monday. When the Lok Sabha convened at 2 pm, opposition leaders were loudly voicing slogans like ‘Manipur Manipur’ and 'Manipur is burning.' Amid the commotion, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated that the government had already expressed its willingness to discuss the Manipur issue in both the Houses.



Pralhad Joshi stated that they have clearly stated our readiness for a discussion on the Manipur issue in both the Houses. Manipur is a sensitive matter, and the Home Minister will provide a detailed response during the discussion. Let the Speaker determine the date for the debate.

As opposition members continued chanting slogans, Kirit Solanki, presiding over the Lok Sabha, adjourned the session for the day. Similarly, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar had to adjourn the house due to continuous sloganeering by the opposition.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, expressed concern about the situation in Manipur, emphasizing the atrocities and violence against women. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his response to the viral video showing two Kuki men being paraded naked in Manipur. Kharge mentioned that the PM's statements were insufficient, given the severity of the incident.

Regarding the incident in Manipur, the Manipur Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was allegedly part of the mob that paraded and assaulted three women on May 4, the day after clashes occurred in Manipur. The police stated that more individuals would be arrested in the coming hours, and the FIR already includes sections on rape and murder related to the incident.