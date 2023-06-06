Manish Sisodia fails to get relief

New Delhi: In a fresh setback for AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, observing that he is facing "extremely serious" allegations and there is a possibility of "influencing the witnesses".



Sisodia had sought bail to attend to his ailing wife. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma allowed him to meet her for one day at their residence or hospital at her convenience between 10 am and 5 pm but under certain conditions including that he will not interact with the media.

“The court finds it very difficult to persuade itself to release the petitioner on interim bail for 6 weeks,” the judge said, noting that the case concerns “extremely serious allegations” and there is a possibility of tampering if Sisodia, who held several positions in the city's AAP government, is released. "However, at the same time, this court feels that the petitioner should get an opportunity to see and meet his wife.

Therefore, for one day, as per the convenience of Mrs Seema Sisodia, the petitioner be taken to his residence/hospital (if she is admitted to the hospital) from 10 am to 5 pm in custody," said the court.

Sisodia was arrested in the CBI case on February 26 in connection with its probe into the excise policy after which he resigned as deputy chief minister of Delhi. He was subsequently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 and is currently in judicial custody. The court, in its order, clarified that during his visit, Sisodia shall not interact with media, meet persons other than his wife or family members and use any

phone or internet. It further directed the Commissioner of Delhi Police to ensure that there should not be any media gathering near the vicinity of his residence or the hospital where he is taken.