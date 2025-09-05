  • Menu
Mann falls sick, Kejriwal inquires about his health

Chandigarh: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who fell sick on Thursday, before their scheduled visit to flood-hit areas of the state. According to sources, Mann was learnt to be down with fever. Kejriwal met him at the Punjab chief minister’s official residence.

The AAP national convener later visited flood-hit areas at Sultanpur Lodhi in the Kapurthala district and took stock of the relief work being carried out in the state and interacted with the affected people.

