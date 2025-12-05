Kumaraswamy hails PM Modi for gifting Bhagavad Gita to Putin, urges inclusion of epics in education

Bengaluru: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting the Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the gesture “commendable” and reflective of India’s cultural depth.









In a post on social media platform X, Kumaraswamy said the Prime Minister’s move elevates the nation’s “great traditions and mythological heritage” and serves as an inspiration to all. He described the Bhagavad Gita as a timeless guide for humanity, a source of knowledge and clarity that should reach younger generations.

Expressing his long-standing wish, Kumaraswamy said the Gita should be part of the curriculum not only in schools, colleges and universities but at every stage of education. “I have written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting necessary steps to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the academic syllabus,” he noted.

The Union Minister further underscored the importance of teaching India’s ancient literary treasures to children. He said that Valmiki’s Ramayana and Vyasa’s Mahabharata—considered priceless cultural assets—should also be introduced to students to strengthen their understanding of India’s civilizational heritage.

Kumaraswamy’s remarks come amid renewed discussions on integrating Indian knowledge systems into mainstream education. His call is expected to spark fresh debate among academics and policymakers about balancing traditional texts with modern curricula.