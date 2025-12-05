Two youths booked for illegal night entry, campfire and social-media reels inside BRT Tiger Reserve

Chamarajanagar: In a serious breach of wildlife protection norms, two Bengaluru youths entered the BRT Tiger Reserve late at night, set up an illegal campfire and filmed reels inside the core forest zone. The incident took place in the Punajanur range of the BRT Tiger Reserve, specifically in the Ragikallamadu forest area under the Budipadaga beat.

The accused have been identified as G. Harsharaj from Hanumanthanagar and Satish Kumar from Byatarayanapura, both residents of Bengaluru. According to forest officials, the duo drove a red Mahindra Thar into the prohibited zone on November 30, camped overnight in the forest, lit a fire and later uploaded the videos to social media platforms. A case has now been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

After the videos came to light, Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre directed officials to file a case and initiate strict legal action against the offenders. Acting on his instructions, the forest department registered an FIR on December 2 and launched a formal investigation.

Environmental activists have strongly condemned the act, demanding stringent punishment to deter similar violations in future.

Speaking separately in Kollegal during a review meeting with forest officers of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru circles, Minister Khandre stressed the growing pressure on forest habitats. He noted that forest cover is not expanding, while wildlife numbers are increasing. “In Bandipur, the tiger population is now higher than the available forest area. Coexistence is the only solution,” he said.

Citing expert inputs, he explained that a male tiger requires about 14 sq km of territory and a female between 8–10 sq km. “There are an estimated 190 tigers in Bandipur spread across 950 sq km — this shows the pressure on habitat,” he observed.

Khandre emphasised that closer coordination between forest staff and villagers living on forest fringes is essential. “If staff maintain friendly relations, people will share information promptly. Wildlife will remain safe, and timely response can protect lives and crops,” he added.