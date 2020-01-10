Top
Man's body found hanging in train in Uttar Pradesh

A middle-aged man was found hanging inside an empty compartment of the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

The body was found on Thursday when the train had been shunted to the yard.

According to sources, the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger was standing at platform number seven on Thursday when one of the passengers noticed a man hanging from the ceiling fan of compartment number 11584 and sounded an alert.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel took down the body and sent it for post- mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Singh of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on the basis of the ticket recovered from his pocket. A slip with a mobile number was also recovered.

Jhansi GRP statement said: "We are trying to establish his credentials. The reason behind the act is not known as of now."

