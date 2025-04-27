Maoist Posters Found In West Bengal's Bankura District Prompt Police Investigation

Police and district administration officials in West Bengal's Bankura district have been placed on high alert following the discovery of three suspected Maoist posters in Taldangra area on Sunday morning.

Local residents reported finding the handwritten posters—created with red ink on white paper—at three strategic locations: near Taldangra police station, outside the Trinamool Party office, and close to the residence of the Bankura Zilla Parishad chief. The posters carried identical messages calling for vengeance for the deaths of Maoist leaders Kishenji, Sunil Mahato, and Rimil, while also issuing direct threats to panchayat leaders with the ominous warning, "Now it is your turn."

The posters also expressed opposition to tribal displacement from water resources, land, and forest areas. Each poster was signed "CPI Maoist" at the bottom.

The appearance of these posters has particularly surprised residents of Taldangra, an area with no recent history of Maoist activity, despite the group's previous presence in Bankura district's extensive forest regions. Officers from Taldangra police station immediately removed the posters upon discovery.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for creating and placing the posters. Some investigators suspect these may not be connected to actual Maoist organizations but could be attempting to create fear by using their imagery and rhetoric.