Maoist violence revisits Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 11 killed

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Ten men drawn from Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian were martyred on Wednesday in a forested patch of Dantewada district as Maoists blew up a vehicle using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The incident created widespread anger in Chhattisgarh and locals in picturesque Bastar region, which includes Dantewada, sought revenge but Maoists slipped into the forested hilly parts after killing DRG personnel at Aranpur police station area.

The bloodshed in Dantewada on Wednesday took place after a prolonged period of peace and there was a wider belief in the state that Chhattisgarh government has finally contained Maoist violence.

The paramilitary forces have launched a major operation immediately, along with local police, to track down the armed Maoists who carried out the deadly attack.

The tragic incident has been strongly condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said in a tweet that sacrifices of martyred jawans will always be remembered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was anguished by the cowardly attack on Chhattisgarh Police and assured all help to state government. He spoke to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel too.

Baghel has put off his scheduled Karnataka trip to campaign for party in May 10 Assembly polls and he would be visiting to Dantewada on Thursday to assess the security situation on ground.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi have strongly condemned the Dantewada attack.