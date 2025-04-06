Marathon held to promote Odisha’s glorious past

Bhubaneswar: As part of the ongoing ‘Odia Pakhya’ (fortnight) celebrations, the Odisha government on Saturday organised a marathon here participated by people from different walks of life. The marathon started from the historic Khandagiri caves and concluded at Kalinga Studio square. Hundreds of enthusiastic citizens, including youth, cultural activists and dignitaries participated in the event.

Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, senior politician Priyadarshi Mishra, Jagannath Pradhan and renowned film actor Sabyasachi Mishra graced the occasion. Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said: “Today, through this vibrant celebration, we reaffirm our commitment to preserve and promote our historical landmarks. Odisha’s legacy of art, heritage, architecture and tradition is not just our pride, it is a testimony of our glorious past and a guiding light for our future generations.”

As the fifth day of the Odia Pakhya celebrations, the “Aitihya Ganadouda” (Guest Marathon) not only promoted fitness and unity but also served as a moving tribute to the timeless heritage of Odisha.

Cultural performances, traditional Odia cuisine and community bonding added colour to the event. Participants shared selfies from the scenic Khandagiri location, uploading them to the official Odia Pakhya website, celebrating the cultural essence of the region. Similar marathon events were organised in all the 30 district headquarters town of the State.