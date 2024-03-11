  • Menu
Marred by protests & violence, Kerala University suspends youth festival

Marred by protests & violence, Kerala University suspends youth festival
The Kerala University Vice-Chancellor on Monday ordered for the suspension of ongoing youth festival after a series of protests by activists of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU).

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala University Vice-Chancellor on Monday ordered for the suspension of ongoing youth festival after a series of protests by activists of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU).

On Monday, following fresh complaints, Prof Mohanan Kunnummal intervened and decided to suspend the youth festival and promised to look into all the complaints that have come up.

It has also been decided that the results of the events will not be announced till every aspect is looked into.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police have registered two cases: one against SFI for roughing up KSU activists; and the other against the KSU for indiscriminately barging onto the stage.

Since the event began last week, things never fell in place amid protests with the rival student unions accusing the other of creating troubles.

