Live
- BJP demands for Aija mandal as a Revenue Division
- DU colleges grapple with infrastructure facilities, seek Centre's intervention
- OpenAI releases guide for teachers using ChatGPT in their classroom
- Assam doctor claims threats after conversion to Hinduism, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders probe
- Covid BA.2.86 appears less transmissible than XBB & EG variants: Experts
- Nadda flags off 'Jan Ashirvaad' yatra in MP
- One nation one election will be disaster for parliamentary democracy: Owaisi
- Local train’s coach derails in Delhi
- Three dead after an auto collided with a car in Sri Sathyasai district
- MVA scoffs at Praful Patel’s claim on plea to Thackeray to share CM post
Just In
Marriage ceremony of minor boys performed for rains
Amid the threat of drought looming large over Karnataka, the people are resorting to various beliefs and performing special worships praying to the rain God for showers.
Bengaluru: Amid the threat of drought looming large over Karnataka, the people are resorting to various beliefs and performing special worships praying to the rain God for showers. Many incidents of ceremonies of conducting marriages of minor boys invoking rain Gods have come to light in the surrounding districts of Bengaluru in Karnataka.
The tradition of marriage of minor boys is largely found in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts. The villagers of Hirekattigehalli in Chintamani taluk performed marriage of minor boys and Mogalakuppe village in Chikkaballapur taluk and district.
Entire population of villages assembled and participated in the marriage of minor boys. The class five male students were chosen for the job and they were made to dress as bride and bridegroom.
All rituals, including tying knots with Mangalasutra were performed. The people attended the marriage ritual by inviting rain gods to bless them and performed aarti. They were also gifted with money.
The boys returned to their normal lives after the ceremony. The incidents were reported on Thursday and Wednesday. Coincidentally, the surrounding districts including Bengaluru city have been receiving showers for the last three days.
The farmers worried that the entire crop would get destroyed as the monsoon failed, now hopeful that they could get at least staple ragi crop. (IANS)