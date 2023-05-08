Live
- Siddipet: Two mantris rip into Opposition, say it is blind to State development
- Hyderabad: Dhruva Space successfully tests deployers
- Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao prods DMHOs to provide better healthcare
- Rangareddy: Bridge work at Shivrampally hits a roadblock as Madarsa Arch kicks up a row
- High Time to shift gears!
- Hyderabad: Outer Ring Road bid finalisation riddled with huge scam says G Kishan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Laurus Labs launches innovative paediatric HIV Drug
- Hyderabad: RS Praveen Kumar will be BSP T CM candidate says Mayawati
- Hyderabad: ‘Aao, Dekho, Seekho,’ KT Rama Rao Tells Priyanka Gandhi
- Rangareddy: Cyberabad police busts food adulteration racket
May 21 deadline for arrest of Brij Bhushan
Protest not hijacked by farmers, says Vinesh
New Delhi: The 31-member committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers on Sunday said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21, it will take a “significant decision”, even as Vinesh Phogat insisted that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisna Morcha’s (non-political) Baldev Singh Sirsa joined the wrestlers on the dias and addressed the media. “Many leaders from Khap panchayat and SKM attended the meeting today. We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day. They will stay here during the day and return by the evening,” Tikait said before a huge gathering.
“The wrestlers’ committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy,” he added.