Flyover construction begins at Banjara Hills, CP Sajjanar briefs on project

Construction of a new flyover has commenced at Park Hyatt on Banjara Hills Road No. 2, carried out by Megha Construction Company. Hyderabad’s Police Commissioner Sajjanar inspected the site where work has started. He was accompanied by representatives from Traffic Joint CP Joel Davis Construction Company.

Traffic restrictions have been introduced on several routes from today (Friday) in light of the construction. Speaking to the media, CP Sajjanar announced that as part of the H-CITI project, seven flyovers and seven underpasses will be built around KBR Park. He confirmed that the work has officially begun.

CP Sajjanar advised motorists of the restrictions and shared that the construction is planned to be completed within two years. He assured the public that efforts have been made to minimise inconvenience during the process. The construction will be carried out in phases across various locations, with most work scheduled at night. Once the basement work is finished, traffic restrictions may be eased.

He explained that the new infrastructure, including the flyovers and underpasses, aims to make the roads signal-free, improving traffic flow in the area.