Mayawati Predicts Unstable NDA Government, Rallies BSP Workers

Highlights

BSP chief Mayawati claims the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is unstable and urges her party workers to strengthen the support base. Addressing a national-level meeting, she criticized the Congress and spoke about the need for unity within the BSP for future elections.

In a significant political statement, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati declared that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is precarious and could become unstable at any moment. Speaking at a national-level meeting convened following the BSP's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati urged her party workers to reinforce the party's support base nationwide by rallying those committed to its mission.

During the extensive meeting attended by the party's central executive, state unit presidents, and senior members, Mayawati stressed the importance of fortifying the party on a war footing. She argued that the BSP had suffered in the polls due to misleading propaganda from the INDIA bloc parties, which resulted in the poor and weaker sections of society being misinformed.

Highlighting the perceived historical injustices by the Congress, Mayawati criticized the party for allegedly hindering Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's role in the Constituent Assembly and for failing to heed his views on reservation. She called for the BSP to prepare robustly for upcoming Assembly elections and instructed her cadre to remain vigilant in the politically volatile environment.

