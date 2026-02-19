MCD launches wide city inspection

New Delhi: With the Swachh Survekshan-2025 scheduled in March by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an inspection drive ahead of the annual cleanliness survey to assess preparedness across all municipal zones, officials said.

According to a February 13 circular issued by the DEMS (Department of Environmental Management Services) of the corporation, the drive (February 15 to 28) is mandated to evaluate compliance with prescribed Swachh Survekshan indicators. “The inspection is being coordinated by DEMS (HQ), with a private consultant and zonal nodal officer teams conducting surveys based on a pre-shared checklist and identified sample locations,” officials said. According to officials, zonal deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure 100 per cent verification of all compost pits and water bodies.

Additionally, a 10 per cent random inspection is being carried out at community and public toilets, storm water drains, residential and commercial areas, slum clusters, schools and bulk waste generators (BWGs). Earlier, during a February 11 meeting, officials flagged gaps in infrastructure. “Of 337 storm water drains inspected, 73 lacked proper screening, while 34 of 67 compost plants were found non-functional.