MCI receive six complaints of ragging in medical colleges

New Delhi : The Medical Council of India (MCI) has received six complaints of ragging by seniors in medical colleges, which include suicide by a student due to extreme harassment in Mumbai, so far in 2019-20, according to official data.

The apex medical education regulatory body had received 13 such complaints in 2018-19 and 25 complaints which included three suicide cases in 2017-18.

The government is aware about the problem of ragging in medical colleges and several measures to control and check such instances have been initiated by the MCI, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha during the recent winter session.

Before starting of fresh batch of admissions, circular is issued to all medical colleges to provide information on Anti-Ragging Committee composition in the college with the name of members along with their telephone numbers and e-mail IDs and incidence of ragging reported and action taken in hard/soft copy, if any, the minister said.

They are also asked to submit details on the number of FIRs lodged, if any, punishment awarded, inclusion of specific information on Anti-Ragging in admission brochures/prospectus/booklets, installation of