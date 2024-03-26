Live
MCL registers 200MT coal production
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has become the first ever company to achieve the magic figure of 200 million tonne (MT) coal production in a financial year, setting a new benchmark in the coal sector.
The MCL has mining operations in Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts. The company crossed 200-MT mark on Saturday night.
The MCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Uday Anant Kaole said, “It gives me immense pleasure to share the news of this extraordinary milestone of 200 million tonne in coal production. This is not just a number, but a symbol of our commitment, hard work and perseverance.” The MCL had earlier crossed 100 MT mark in coal production in the financial year 2009-10. It crosssed 150 MT mark in financial year 2021-22 when the company recorded over 168 MT coal production.