MEA Sets Up Dedicated Control Room Amid Situation in West and Gulf Regions

In view of the prevailing situation in the West and Gulf regions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a dedicated control room to monitor developments and extend necessary assistance to Indian nationals.

According to official sources, the control room has been set up as a precautionary measure to ensure timely dissemination of information and to coordinate support services for citizens who may require assistance in the affected regions. The initiative underscores the Government of India’s commitment to safeguarding the interests and welfare of Indians abroad.

The MEA has advised Indian nationals in the West and Gulf regions to remain vigilant, adhere to local advisories, and stay in touch with the Indian missions concerned for updates and support.

Complete details of the dedicated control room, including contact information and operational guidelines, are available at the link below: