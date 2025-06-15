Live
Medical college hostels vacated
Ahmedabad: Hostels of the BJ Medical College that were damaged in the Air India plane crash here are being vacated as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIIB) wants to conduct a probe, the institution's dean, Minakshi Parikh, said on Saturday. Talking to reporters, Parikh said four buildings — Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 — which were damaged in the crash are being vacated, and occupants will be given alternative accommodations.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171) flight with 242 passengers and crew members on board crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
A total of 270 people were killed in the crash, which is being investigated by multiple agencies.