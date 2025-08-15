Live
Meghalaya targets $16bn economy by 2032; $100bn by 2047: CM Conrad Sangma
Shillong: Meghalaya is on course to become a $16-billion economy by 2032, with an ambitious target of $100 billion by 2047, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced during Independence Day celebrations in Shillong.
By 2047 — marking India’s 100th year of independence and Meghalaya’s 75th year of statehood — the government aims to place the state among the country’s top 10 in both per capita income and Sustainable Development Goals.
“We aspire for a developed Meghalaya, one that stands among India’s most prosperous states,” Sangma told the gathering.
The Chief Minister outlined major strides in infrastructure, connectivity, health, tourism, agriculture, and governance reforms. Since 2018, the state has sanctioned 3,500 km of roads and 126 bridges, increasing road density from 43 km to 63 km per 1,000 sq km.
A Rs 22,864-crore high-speed corridor linking Mawlyngkhung in Ri Bhoi to Silchar in Assam — 86 per cent of it in Meghalaya — has been cleared. Plans include expanding Shillong Airport, operationalising Baljek Airport in Tura, and launching a new regional transport scheme.
In rural development, over 5.39 lakh households now have tap water connections, compared to fewer than 4,500 in 2019, covering 82.84 per cent of village homes.
Housing coverage under PMAY(G) has reached 99.71 per cent of sanctioned units, while MGNREGS generated 321 lakh person-days in 2024-25.
Tourism projects worth Rs 200 crore — such as Umiam Lake redevelopment and a ropeway to Shillong Peak — are underway. The state recorded over 16 lakh tourist arrivals in 2024 and raised homestay subsidies to 80 per cent.
Preparations for the 39th National Games in 2027 include a Rs 732-crore, 40,000-seat stadium in Mawkhanu. Healthcare indicators have improved sharply, with maternal deaths down 51 per cent and infant deaths down 37 per cent over five years.
The Shillong Medical College is set to open soon, alongside expanded dialysis centres, upgraded labs, and improved health facilities. Agriculture exports are growing, with black pepper sent to Mumbai and premium pineapples to Dubai.
Entrepreneurship schemes such as PRIME and CM-ELEVATE have supported over 8,300 ventures, while Ryndia fabric has secured Geographical Indication status.
On the environmental front, the Green Meghalaya PES scheme now covers 51,000 hectares, complemented by Rs 344-crore catchment protection projects. Urban renewal plans include upgrades to Ward’s Lake, Iewduh Market, and Polo Grounds.
The Shillong Technology Park (Phase II) and Tura Tech Park are projected to create 24,000 jobs in the IT and services sector. Calling for collective effort, Sangma said: “Together we can place Meghalaya among India’s top 10 states by 2032.”