Mehbooba Mufti Received A Passport Qfter Three Years

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the PDP and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly given a passport with a 10-year validity on Sunday. The passport was given to Mehbooba following a protracted legal dispute in the Delhi High Court. 2019 saw the expiration of her travel document, and she has been applying for its renewal ever since.



It arrived just two days before Menbooba's daughter Iltija's petition contesting the passport office's decision to grant her a country-specific passport was scheduled to be heard in Jammu and Kashmir High Court.



Mehbooba received a passport that is valid from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2033. Mehbooba served as the final chief minister of the former Jammu and Kashmir state before it was divided in 2019.

The Delhi High Court ordered the passport agency to decide in March of this year whether to issue the PDP leader a new travel document within three months.

Mehbooba had asked the court to direct the passport officials to make a quick decision about her appeal over the granting of a new passport. However, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir claimed in her petition that despite reminders, there was a significant delay in giving her a new passport.

The passport officer in Jammu and Kashmir has been asked to reexamine the case, according to information provided to the court by the Central Government's attorney on March 2.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for help in February of this year to get the passport she'd been waiting for three years so she could take her 80-year-old mother on a trip to Mecca.