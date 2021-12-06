Memorial to Covid warriors to be constructed on Delhi Assembly premises

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly will construct a memorial to 'corona warriors' including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, sanitation workers and teachers on its premises to honour their supreme sacrifice and remarkable work during the pandemic, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Sunday.

Goel said the memorial will most likely be unveiled on January 26 next year. Many doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others had died due to COVID-19 in the line of duty. They have made the supreme sacrifice to save the mankind through the pandemic, the Delhi Assembly speaker said.

"So in their honour we will construct a corona warriors memorial in the Delhi Assembly. A stone inscription, having information about their duty and supreme sacrifice, will be erected. This is likely to be completed by January 26 next year," Goel told PTI.

He said the stone inscription will also have a small structure where symbols or signs (stethoscope, broom, injection etc) related to Corona warriors will be carved. "Signs of corona warriors such as injection, machine to check blood pressure, stethoscope, books, broom etc will be carved out on a small wall-type structure. Designs of these have been prepared and the work on the project is going on.

We are hoping to inaugurate the memorial on January 26 next year," Goel said. He said that the corona warrior memorial will be constructed behind the statue of Vithalbhai Patel on the Delhi Assembly premises near the entry gates. The Speaker said the historic Delhi Assembly will be developed into a tourist spot where people will also be able to see a 25-minute film depicting the history of freedom fighters, the House and the city.