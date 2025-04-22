Mental strength as important for soldiers as combat skills: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the nature of modern warfare requires soldiers to excel in combat skills while being equally proficient in mental stability and spiritual empowerment.

The Defence Minister said nowadays wars are being fought on cyber, space, information and psychological fronts, and there is a need for soldiers to become mentally strong. “The Brahma Kumaris’ campaign to bolster the mental health of soldiers is a commendable step in that direction,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that the nation can be protected with not just weapons, but also with a strong personality, enlightened consciousness and awareness.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that while physical strength is fundamental for a soldier, mental strength is equally vital.

He stated that soldiers protect the nation while serving in difficult conditions, and these challenges are overcome through an energy born out of a strong inner self.