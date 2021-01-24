Mercury likely to dip further in Madhya Pradesh in next 3 days: IMD

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness a further dip in minimum temperature in the next three days due to winds blowing from northern areas, officials from the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The westerly disturbances that caused drizzle in parts of the state and brought in moisture last week have now cleared.

Now, cold winds are expected from north-east and northern parts that have receivedsnowfall, said P K Saha, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office.

"The mercury is likely to dip from Monday and the minimum temperature might go down by three to five degrees Celsius. The cold spell is expected to last for three days beginning tomorrow," he said.

Right now, the minimum temperature is normal across the state, another senior meteorologist G D Mishra said.

"We are expecting the mercury to slip below normal in the next three days," he said.

The state has so far witnessed four short wet spells during this winter season - one last month and three this month, Mishra said.

After light showers in the second half of December, some parts of the state experienced drizzle last week.

After the cloud cover clears, cold winds set in, the official said.

According to the IMD, Khandwa district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius in the state during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Khajuraho, the famous tourist spot in Chhattarpur district, registered the lowest minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius during the same period, the IMD said.